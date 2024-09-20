Yudhra Twitter Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Raghav Juyal get mixed response; reviews range from headache to unmissable

When Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut in Bollywood with Gully Boy (2019), he managed to leave a lasting impact on the audience instead of being overshadowed by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) was sadly a disappointment but the actor made up for the failure with his convincing performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). So when it was announced that Siddhant has signed his first action film Yudhra, fans were obviously excited to witness him in this new avatar. The bonus was Raghav Juyal’s casting as the antagonist, right after he won hearts in Kill. Well, the Twitter reviews are now out! Yudhra is now out in theatres

Soon after Yudhra arrived in theatres today, many movie-buffs rushed to their nearest cinema halls to catch a show. But the film seems to have left audiences divided. Some have absolutely loved Yudhra. For instance, one Twitter review read: “In #Yudhra, @SiddyChats takes on a role that showcases his skills as an action hero. Can become a force to reckon with in future if he choses the correct action films in future”, while another netizen shared, “#SiddhantChaturvedi has given his all and pushed all boundaries and really proved himself in #Yudhra . He’s the one to look out for! Best bestest ♥️.” Another fan gushed, “Siddhant ka career graph has been solid, we have now seen him in every genre- this is unmissable 👏 #Yudhra.”

However, there are some internet users who believe that the film failed to meet expectations. One such social media user shared, “#Yudhra was a major letdown. Weak plot, underdeveloped characters, and repetitive action scenes. The pacing was off, and the emotional beats fell flat. Disappointing overall. 4/10.”

Another disappointed fan tweeted: “If you're planning to watch #Yudhra in theaters or at home in the future, I suggest staying away. It's a headache with overacting and a complete waste of time..🤕🤕#SiddhantChaturvedi in the lead is a joke..🤪😜.”

After reading these reviews from Twitter, are you planning to book your tickets for Yudhra this weekend?