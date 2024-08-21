Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor to play the villain in Dhoom 4? Twitter is divided as fans pick their favourite

Sequels and movie franchises are currently having a great time in Bollywood, with one blockbuster hit followed by another. A good example of the same is Stree 2, which has broken several records already. Well, the next sequel of a beloved franchise that fans have eagerly been waiting for is Dhoom 4. In the last decade, there have been several rumours but no confirmed news about the fourth instalment in the YRF caper action film series, known for its awesome antagonists. The latest buzz suggests that makers are considering either Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor as the villain this time. Who would you want to see as a villain in Dhoom 4: Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan

Well, fans have already made up their mind. Some are convinced that Ranbir should take the Dhoom franchise ahead. For instance, one social media user shared, “He is the best choice for the next part of #Dhoom4 now👌🏻 #RanbirKapoor will kill in this role🔥”, whereas another netizen stated: “Post Animal mega success…. #RanbirKapoor is the ideal choice for #Dhoom4….. I don’t see any new generation established actor carrying this role better than him, he has the swag, has the looks, box office potential….. But the big question arrives does Ranbir kapoor has time to do D4 considering his packed schedule for next few years…. Only time can tell…”

Meanwhile, many others feel Shah Rukh is the only superstar capable of reviving the Dhoom series. A convinced fan tweeted: “I think SRK would be the best for the villain role in Dhoom 4. Whenever he becomes a villian in any, then that film is a Blockbuster”, whereas another social media user shared, “I think SRK would do wonders for the franchise. Ranbir isn’t as commercial of a star. He’s great but I see SRK as a villain better.”

After the success of Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, fans are eager to see Shah Rukh in action again. The same goes for Ranbir, who was last seen in Animal. In your opinion, after John Abraham in Dhoom (2004), Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (2006) and Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 (2013), who would make a good villain in Dhoom 4— Ranbir or Shah Rukh?