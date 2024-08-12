After Shah Rukh Khan’s video ‘pushing’ old man goes viral, fans come out in support; share new unseen video of the two

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has made the country proud yet again! This weekend, the superstar was honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. This honour, a lifetime achievement award, is a tribute to personalities around the globe whose contributions have redefined cinema. Fans were obviously delighted while the fashion police were content with the Baadshah’s choice of outfit— he looked dashing in a black suit and long hair. But what left several netizens shocked was a viral video of Shah Rukh on the red carpet with an older gentleman. Shah Rukh Khan and the man he was accused of pushing on the red carpet

After watching this clip, which has taken the internet by storm, several trolls slammed SRK and accused him of pushing the man out of the frame for solo photographs while the paparazzi clicked him. Well, many fans have now come out in support of the superstar, claiming that the gentleman in the video is actually Shah Rukh’s old friend. For instance, one social media user tweeted: “😂😂😂😂he is his old friend there are many photos of him with that guy stop being jealous of king.” Meanwhile, another fan dug out an unseen video from the film festival, where SRK is seen walking on the red carpet with the same man.

A netizen, who has clarified that they are not a fan of the actor, has also given Shah Rukh the benefit of the doubt. This particular internet user shared, “I am not a SRK fan but it seems like he knows the person. Regardless of his Stardom and his ego of being a superstar. Shah Rukh is an extremely chivalrous and kind person with people. Unless provoked, he never loses his cool. This is a storm in a tea cup.” Well, the new clip of the actor and the man walking together has now convinced a majority of people that SRK did not actually push the man on the red carpet.

This will perhaps serve as a lesson for trolls to remember that there are always two sides to every coin.