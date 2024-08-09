7 lakhs for a backpack? Shah Rukh Khan’s Hermès HAC takes internet by storm; here's everything you need to know

Apart from being the king of romance, Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan is a trendsetter. Remember the leather jacket from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), or the athleisure wear he donned in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)? But unlike other celebrities who pose as fashion icons, SRK is effortless and doesn’t NEED to flaunt his style. Well, the internet’s latest obsession is the cross-body backpack that the superstar was spotted with at the airport this morning when he jetted off to Switzerland. Shah Rukh Khan at the airport with his Hermès cross-body backpack

Shah Rukh is being honoured with a career achievement award at the Locarno Film Festival 2024 in Switzerland. Fans are incredibly proud of the actor and his achievements, but they are equally in awe of his cool airport look. He opted for a pair of baggy denim jeans, a plain white t-shirt and sunglasses adding a splash of colour with an orange jacket. His hair, with golden streaks, was in a small ponytail behind his head. However, the highlight is his cross-body backpack, which goes perfectly with the jacket. But what’s so special about it? Well, this cute bag is a rare Hermès HAC a Dos PM backpack, which costs approximately ₹6,92,573.

The Hermès rare backpack that Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with

The Birkin is the most iconic bag from the luxury brand. But much before it existed, the Hermès HAC was all the craze. Hac, which stands for Haut à Courroies, is one of the brand’s oldest bags designed in the early 20th century. Well, the piece that Shah Rukh owns is a miniature, reportedly designed as a homage to the classic HAC large tote backpack. It is in fauve Barenia leather, which means flawless calf leather that is tan in colour. Truly flawless, is it not?

Well, we are sure the fashion police will be happy to see SRK reaching Switzerland in style with his rare backpack to receive the award.