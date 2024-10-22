Salman Khan cameo in Singham Again confirmed, Chulbul Pandey joins cop universe

Putting an end to all speculations about Salman Khan's cameo in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, the film's team has confirmed that he will indeed join filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe as Chulbul Pandey (Khan's character from the blockbuster hit film Dabangg). Chulbul Pandey will be part of Singham Again.

Previously, there were reports that Salman might not shoot the cameo due to security concerns following death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. However, The Singham Again team issued a statement confirming "he is part of the film and currently shooting".

Also Read: Mika Singh tells Salman Khan ‘Bhai hu main bhai tu fikar na kar, uski…’; fans call it a ‘paer pe kulhari’ move

A press note from the film's team read: "This mind-boggling collaboration of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey adds an exciting twist to the film and marks his entry into India’s first cinematic cop universe created by Rohit Shetty. This unexpected crossover not only brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time but also promises to deliver an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Fans can look forward to high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham.”

Singham Again brings back Devgn as Bajirao Singham in the franchise's third installment. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, along with new additions like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. Additionally, Arjun Kapoor will play a negative character.