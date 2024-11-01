Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review and release live updates: Glowing early reviews, spoilers flood Twitter

Singham Again review and release live updates: Singham Again brings back Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor along with several cameos

Singham Again review and release live updates: With both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set to clash at the box office on Friday, the exhibitors and trade experts are hoping that these star-studded franchise films will help them recover some of the losses this festive season. Both the films will be showcased in over 6,000 screens in cinemas nationwide during the Diwali weekend....Read More

According to exhibitors, Singham Again, the latest title in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, has an edge as it has secured 60 per cent of the screens, while Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will occupy the remaining 40 per cent.

Trade experts predict that Singham Again will open in the ₹40-45 crore range, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could earn around ₹20-25 crore.

Singham Again, the third installment in the Singham series, features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, sees Aaryan reprise his role as Rooh Baba from the previous film. Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original 2007 film by Priyadarshan, returns to the franchise, with Madhuri Dixit joining as a new addition.