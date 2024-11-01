Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review and release live updates: Glowing early reviews, spoilers flood Twitter
Singham Again review and release live updates: With both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set to clash at the box office on Friday, the exhibitors and trade experts are hoping that these star-studded franchise films will help them recover some of the losses this festive season. Both the films will be showcased in over 6,000 screens in cinemas nationwide during the Diwali weekend....Read More
According to exhibitors, Singham Again, the latest title in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, has an edge as it has secured 60 per cent of the screens, while Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will occupy the remaining 40 per cent.
Trade experts predict that Singham Again will open in the ₹40-45 crore range, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could earn around ₹20-25 crore.
Singham Again, the third installment in the Singham series, features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, sees Aaryan reprise his role as Rooh Baba from the previous film. Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original 2007 film by Priyadarshan, returns to the franchise, with Madhuri Dixit joining as a new addition.
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review and release live updates: Singham Again gets 4 stars
Ramesh Bala's glowing review: “A Paisavasool Entertainer! #RohitShetty style.. 🔥 Superstars and Huge Action set pieces.. This time, a spiritual connection with the Epic Ramayan.. Characters and Places…”
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review and release live updates: Baby John teaser leaked
Viewers who caught the films in theatrea also got a glimpse of Varun Dhawan's Baby John teaser.
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review and release live: Rohit Shetty does it again
"SINGHAM AGAIN INSIDE REPORTS🔥
Rohit Shetty HAS DONE IT AGAIN !! 💯
Salman Khan as CHULBUL PANDEY is something that will be making MASSES GO CRAZY LIKE NEVER BEFORE !!
Ajay Devgn is the FATHER OF COP UNIVERSE- You will witness this tomorrow!!
Deepika Padukone - Overshadowed everyone with her Screen presence! 🔥
Literally CANT WAIT TO WATCH IT," read a tweet by CineHub.
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review and release live: Box office hopes
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review and release live: Ashish Kanakia, CEO of MovieMax Cinema, hoped for a robust footfall in theatres amid the twin releases.
"Both films cater to large, loyal fanbases and bring unique flavours to the screen, which should attract diverse audience segments. We’re optimistic this could be a turning point for the exhibition sector, helping recover some of this year’s losses. Blockbuster releases around festivals have historically brought audiences back in large numbers, and we expect this trend to continue,” Kanakia told PTI.
Singham Again review: Arjun Kapoor gets love
Fans of the movie are also praising Arjun Kapoor's Ravana-inspired act. “Ye banda ab tak kaha tha? Zabrdast,” read a tweet.
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Which movie to watch?
This year, Diwali marks the release of two of the biggest Hindi films of the year - Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The high-octane clash has the film trade buzzing, with many speculating if either or both films can turn the tide for Bollywood, which has had a disappointing year so far. Ahead of the release, we give you a lowdown on which film would be better suited for you if you're planning a trip to the theatre this festive weekend. Read here.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review: Abhimanyu Mathur's Interval review
"#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 has a few chuckles here, a few scares there; but I am waiting for that vintage BB magic, so far. #KartikAaryan is doing his best, and #VidyaBalan is so effortless, but the #HouseofTheDragon plot doesn't help!" wrote HT's Abhimanyu Mathur.
Singham Again review: ‘Seetimaar moments’
“Dream cast. Excellent action. Superb second half... #AjayDevgn - #RohitShetty elevate Brand #Singham to new heights... Massy to the core... Big 'S'urprise at the end is yet another seetimaar moment,” read another Twitter review.
Singham Again review: Fans predict ₹300 crore opening
“The movie is going housefull despite Arjun Kapoor being there, so it doesn't even need a review. #AjayDevgn has made a blast in Bollywood on Diwali, I think it will cross 300 crore,” wrote a fan on Twitter.
Singham Again release: Salman Khan's cameo goes viral
Several fans are sharing clips of Salman Khan from the film. He brings back his iconic Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg movies for Singham Again. The scene arrives at the very end, before the credits role. It hints at the next instalment in the franchise, 'Mission Chulbul Singham loading soon'.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 first review: Taran Adarsh gives 4 stars
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also gave a glowing review. “#OneWordReview… #BhoolBhulaiyaa3: OUTSTANDING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Entertainment ka bada dhamaka... Horror + Comedy + Terrific Suspense... #KartikAaryan [excellent] - #AneesBazmee combo hits it out of the park... #MadhuriDixit + #VidyaBalan wowsome. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review.” Kartik reposted his tweet on IG and added folded hands emojis, grateful for his positive reaction to the movie.
Singham Again review: 4.5 stars
An X (formerly Twitter) handle called Bollywood Bell tweeted its review of Singham Again late on Thursday night, giving it 4.5 stars from their side. The tweet called the film an 'action-packed blockbuster': "Director #RohitShetty has created the same magic as he did for #Simmba but this time in a large way."