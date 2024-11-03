Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan film crosses 100 cr, still behind Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 2: The latest installment in the horror-comedy franchise with Kartik Aaryan in the lead had a bumper opening at the global box office. Fans seemed to have liked the Rooh Baba vs Manjulika combination in the film, as indicated with the numbers on its second day of release. The latest report on Sacnilk states that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the benchmark of ₹100 crore globally within two days of release. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 worldwide box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s film treads behind Singham Again at ₹55 crore) This Diwali, movie lovers witnessed a clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 global box office update

The same report points out that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has minted ₹ 107 crore at the worldwide box office. The makers released a statement on the opening day numbers of the film's global box office. The film minted ₹ 55.30 crore on its opening day globally.

Meanwhile, the other Diwali release Singham Again is giving a stiff competition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Singham Again, starring an ensemble cast headlined by Ajay Devgn, minted ₹ 125.20 crore as per the Sacnilk report.

In a recent interview with India Today, Kartik stated that audiences view his journey as an Indian dream. Kartik stated, “My audience sees my success as an Indian dream they can relate to. They relate to my journey, my ups and downs, in a very personal way. That is something which I have realised because there are lots of actors, and people, who are not from this profession, they too relate to my journey in a way. And there is no manipulation around this. That's the relatability factor. Somewhere, I feel that they think that he is one of us.”

Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been directed by Aneez Bazmee. He had earlier collaborated with the filmmaker in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kiara Advani, Tabu and others. In the latest installment of the supernatural franchise, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others play pivotal characters.