Box office report

As per Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 performed well on its first day at the box office. The film registered ₹35.50 crore (nett) in India. The film's worldwide collection is at ₹55 crore (nett) till now. The film was released on Friday during the Diwali festivities.

The horror comedy had an overall 75.30 percent Hindi Occupancy on Friday.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the numbers, writing, "#Diwali Dhamaka at the #Boxoffice... *Combined* Day 1 biz: ₹ 80.30 cr ... #SinghamAgain: ₹ 43.70 cr... #BhoolBhulaiyaa3: ₹ 36.60 cr... #India biz | Nett BOC”.

When it comes to Rohit Shetty's latest instalment to the cop universe, Singham Again is ahead of Kartik’s film. The Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar-starrer raked in a massive Day 1 total of ₹65 crore worldwide.

About the film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. It's a horror-comedy set in Kolkata, West Bengal. The film was officially announced in March 2023.

On the other hand, Singham Again, a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film, directed by Rohit Shetty.

The plot of Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3 involves Kartik's Rooh Baba travelling to the palace of an erstwhile royal family. There, he meets a young scion who proudly proclaims he is the shehzada of the household. A disturbed Rooh responds, “Kuch bhi bol par yeh shehzada word na bol (say anything but not this word Shehzada)”.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is the third part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.