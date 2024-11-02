Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Kartik Aaryan-starrer outdoes its Friday morning pace

Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 defied expectations at the box office. The film was expected to open at ₹20-25 crore, but it stunned trade pundits with a ₹35.50 crore haul on Friday. If Saturday morning shows are any indication, then the Anees Bazmee is in for an even bigger day 2. Track this space as we update the day 2 box office collections of the film live all through the day. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film becomes his career's biggest opener, mints ₹35.5 cr) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Kartik Aaryan's film has surpassed Singham Again at the box office

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collections updated live

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a great release day. The film opened in theatres on Friday, November 1, and recorded over 80% occupancy in most shows. Despite some mixed reviews, the film had a great day 1, collecting ₹35.50 crore according to Sacnilk. The trade tracker reported that the film had added ₹8.33 crore more to that by 1 pm on Saturday. Given that this is largely from the morning shows alone, it is all set to be a bumper day 2 for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

What should be encouraging for the film's team is that on Saturday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is tracking almost similar numbers as Singham Again, the other big Bollywood release of the day. On day 1, the Ajay Devgn-starrer had pipped BB3, earning ₹43.50 crore to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's ₹35.50 crore. But on day, the gap has narrowed as the Kartik Aaryan-starrer has earned ₹8.33 crore net as opposed to ₹8.49 crore net for Singham Again (as of 1 pm).

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The film is the third installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and marks the return of Vidya, who played Manjulika in the first part.