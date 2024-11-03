Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan film takes a slight dip but crosses 100 cr mark in India

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office update

The report states that Bhool Bhulaiyaa has minted ₹ 104.50 crore at the end of three days. On day three, the Anees Bazmee directorial collected ₹ 32 crore as per early estimates. This also points out that the film has seen a slight dip in collections on Sunday, which is a surprise since it is a holiday and the film is expected to show improvement in the numbers on the opening weekend. The day 2 collections of the film stand at ₹ 37 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opened at ₹ 35.5 crore.

On Sunday, the film an overall 65.70 percent Hindi Occupancy in theatres.

Kartik visits Gaiety Galaxy theatre

Kartik surprised fans on Sunday by visiting the famous Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai. He stood on top of his car holding a 'Housefull' sign as he beamed with a big smile. He was also seen interacting with hundreds of fans who were eager to see him. He obliged many of them with selfies.

Earlier on Sunday, he took to Instagram to share a video from inside his house in Mumbai. In the video, his mother was seen complaining that she was unable to book tickets for the film online as all shows were housefull.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part released in 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is facing a stiff competition from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in theatres. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor.