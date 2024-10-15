Rooh Baba, Manjulika, Bhoothnath unite: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Amitabh Bachchan

Halloween will come early on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan will appear as special guests on the popular quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan ahead of the release of their horror comedy on Diwali. (Also Read: Here's the common advice Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan gave to their sons Abhishek Bachchan, Junaid Khan) Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Vidya Balan promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

All ghosts assemble!

Kartik and Vidya took to their social media handles on Monday evening and shared a picture of him posing with Amitabh and Vidya as the three struck the signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa pose. While Kartik was seen in a blue suit and Amitabh in a black bandhgala, Vidya wore a printed black sari. Kartik and Vidya wrote in the joint caption, “Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnaath.”

While Kartik and Vidya are reprising their roles of ghostbuster Rooh Baba and ancient witch Manjulika from the second and first instalments of Bhool Bhulaiyaa respectively, Amitabh played the character of Bhoothnath, a friendly ghost, in Vivek Sharma's 2008 film. Amitabh also reprised his role for a 2014 sequel, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Also, interestingly, KBC allowed a reunion for Vidya and Amitabh as well, as she played his character's mother in R Balki's 2009 movie Paa.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The blockbuster starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster. However, Kartik Aaryan took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, another blockbuster released in 2022. Vidya, who played Manjulika in the first part, will reprise her iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years. The third part, like the sequel, is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Rajpal Yadav as Chhota Pandit is the only character to be part of all three instalments. Triptii Dimri will be paired with Kartik in the new film. Madhuri Dixit will also play another version of Manjulika in this spooky comedy of errors, as depicted in the trailer. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release in cinemas alongside Singham Again on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali.