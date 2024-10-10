Here's the common advice Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan gave to their sons Abhishek Bachchan, Junaid Khan

As part of celebrating host Amitabh Bachchan's 82nd birthday, his Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan and his son, Junaid Khan, will join the cinematic icon for a special ‘Mahanayak Ka Janmotsav’ episode of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. As per a press release issued by the channel Sony Entertainment Television, Aamir and Amitabh revealed the word of advice they had for their sons – Junaid and Abhishek Bachchan respectively – when they were starting out as actors. (Also Read: ‘Biggest fan’ Aamir Khan shows Amitabh Bachchan how he even has his wedding card from 1973; host is surprised!) Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will share the screen space on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Aamir's word of advice

During the gameplay, Amitabh praised Junaid for his performance in his recent debut film, Maharaj, asking him what he has learned from his father’s vast experience in the industry. Aamir responded with a hint of sarcasm, saying, “Initially, I had advised Junaid not to do the film since he had undergone multiple screen tests and faced rejections each time. However, he was selected for Maharaj, and I thought he shouldn’t take it.”

At the time, Junaid had told him that this was the only film he was offered and if he didn’t take it up, when would he begin acting? Junaid further said, “I wanted to join a theatre school, and Dad agreed, giving me valuable advice: ‘You can learn acting anywhere, through experience. But if you want to succeed in the Indian film industry, you must understand Hindi and the culture of this country. You need to connect with the people of India. Otherwise you might be a great actor, but you won't fit in here.’”

Amitabh offered similar advice to Abhishek

Aamir added, “I also advised him to travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by bus, and stay there for a certain period exploring local cultures. That journey will teach you things no school or college can.” Agreeing with Aamir’s advice to Junaid, Amitabh Bachchan shared, “I gave the same advice to Abhishek. I suggested he live for two or three months among the locals, engaging with them, as it would greatly aid his acting career.”

While Junaid made his debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's period courtroom drama Maharaja on Netflix India earlier this year, Abhishek began his career with JP Dutta's cross-border romance Refugee back in 2000.