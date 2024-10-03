‘Biggest fan’ Aamir Khan shows Amitabh Bachchan how he even has his wedding card from 1973; host is surprised!

Number one fan

Adding to the buzz, Sony channel released another episode promo, where Aamir and his son Junaid Khan joined Amitabh on the hot seat. The promo gave a glimpse of a lighthearted conversation between the two.

The clip starts with Aamir asking Amitabh, “I have one question for you. Aapko apni shaadi ki date yaad hai. (Do you remember your wedding date)”.

Amitabh responded, “June 3, 1973” to which Aamir asked for evidence saying, “Koi sabut toh dijiye”.

The query left Amitabh speechless for a minute. Aamir then says, “Mere pas ek sabut hai (I have one). Your wedding card. And meine aapko number one fan hone ka sabut dia hai (With this I have proved that I am your biggest fan)”. That left Amitabh and the audience laughing their hearts out.

Aamir will surprise Amitabh on KBC sets

Sometime back, it was revealed that Aamir and Junaid would surprise Amitabh on KBC sets on his birthday. In the video, they stepped out of their vanity van and walked towards the entrance of the set. Aamir then looked into the camera, and said, “Shhh, Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chahiye ki humlog aaj show pe hain. Bolna nahi haan (Amit ji should not know that we are on the show today. Don't reveal it)”.

About KBC 16

KBC 16 is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire franchise. Shah Rukh Khan replaced the original presenter for the third season, but Amitabh returned as the host for the next season and has remained the show host since then. KBC 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

Amitabh Bachchan was at an all-time career low when he agreed to host the inaugural KBC season in 2000. It's an adaptation of the British show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Amitabh Bachchan's work report

Amitabh was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. This film is a dystopian sci-fi action-thriller featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee and others in pivotal characters.