Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Aamir Khan and son Junaid to surprise Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

The actor will be turning 82 on October 11.

Birthday surprise

On Saturday, a promo of the special episode was released by the channel on their social media handle.

As revealed in the promo, Aamir and his son Junaid will make a special appearance to celebrate Amitabh’s birthday, promising an episode filled with laughter and nostalgia.

The promo starts with Aamir and Junaid stepping out of their vanity van. As they walk towards the entrance of the set, Aamir is seen looking into the camera, and saying, “Shhh, Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chahiye ki humlog aaj show pe hain. Bolna nahi haan (Amit ji should not know that we are on the show today. Don't reveal it)”. Meanwhile, his son, Junaid is seen smiling while walking along with his father.

The promo was posted with a caption, which read, “Mahanayak ke janmutsav par hoga kuch khaas! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mahanyak Ka Janmutsav Special, 11 October raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par (There will be something special on the birthday of the superstar. Watch #KaunBanegaCrorepati on October 11)."

About KBC 16

KBC 16 is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire franchise. Shah Rukh Khan replaced the original presenter for the third season, but Amitabh returned as the host for the next season and has remained the show host since then. KBC 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

Amitabh Bachchan was at an all-time career low when he agreed to host the inaugural KBC season in 2000. It's an adaptation of the British show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? He has hosted the show since then, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan's work file

Amitabh was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. This film is a dystopian sci-fi action-thriller featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee and others in pivotal characters.

The veteran actor will begin shooting of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in 2025. He will also feature in R Balki's remake of The Intern, co-starring Deepika. The Intern's original cast featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. He will also be seen in TJ Gnanavel's action drama Vettaiyan, with which he'll make his Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth.