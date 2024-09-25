Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting ‘electric shocks’ while filming Sara Zamana

Amitabh Bachchan often shares anecdotes from his experiences on film sets, award shows and more as a host on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The veteran actor has now revealed that he was ‘getting electric shocks’ during the shoot of the song Sara Zamana on the show. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan apologises for mispronouncing a Marathi word, says Sudesh Bhosle corrected him) Amitabh Bachchan talked about filming the iconic song in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

What Amitabh said

In the new episode, Amitabh was interacting with contestant Swapn Chaturvedi from Madhya Pradesh, when he opened up about the lesser-known stories of one of his most iconic performances of all time, reminiscing about his iconic song Sara Zamana from the film Yaarana.

Contestant Swapn expressed his admiration for the film, Yaarana sharing that it’s one of his favourite films, a movie he could watch over and over again. He asked the veteran actor about his versatility as an actor, exploring various genres throughout his career. Amitabh Bachchan quipped, "Hum toh naukri ke chakkar mein hote hain, bas naukri mil jaye!" (I’m just trying to get a job!).

More details

He then fondly recalled the famous song Sara Zamana, revealing that it was his suggestion to shoot the song in a stadium. The newly opened Netaji Subhas Chandra Stadium back then in Kolkata was huge, and they decided to shoot during the day. However, around 50,000 to 60,000 people turned up to watch the shoot, while the seating capacity was only 12,000 to 15,000. The situation forced them to stop filming and leave.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan suggested shooting at night, secretly, without creating any buzz around it. After returning to Mumbai for a few days, they quietly went back to Kolkata for the night shoot, hoping no crowds would be present. The director came up with the creative idea of placing candles in the seats to give the illusion of an audience. That night, they successfully filmed the song.

He also shared a humorous anecdote about his iconic costume, the "bijli wala jacket" (the electric jacket). Technology was not advanced at the time, and the lights on his jacket were controlled by a wire connected to electricity. Bachchan wore the entire string of lights around his body, with the wire trailing from his leg and plugged into the main switchboard. "The moment the electricity flowed, I started dancing—not because I wanted to, but because I was getting electric shocks!" he added.

