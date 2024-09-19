Amitabh Bachchan apologises for mispronouncing a Marathi word, says Sudesh Bhosle corrected him

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently made headlines with his ‘I won't litter’ video pledge in Hindi and Marathi. But what truly has won hearts is his subsequent apology video, where he corrected his mispronunciation of the Marathi word ‘kachra’. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan opens up about Abhishek Bachchan's philanthropy on KBC; recollects how he spent a day at old age home Amitabh Bachchan is seen as quizmaster of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

Big B owns up to his mistake

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram to share another video in which he is seen apologising for his mistake, and tries to correct his pronunciation.

In the video, he said in Hindi, “Namaskar, I am Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, I posted a video stating ‘I won’t litter’. I had said this in Marathi too and a friend of mine, Sudesh Bhosle, pointed out that my pronunciation of the word ‘kachra’ was incorrect. This time, I am correcting my pronunciation as I say ‘Mi kachra karnar nahi!'”

He posted the video with the caption which read, “Had made a video where pronunciation was wrong… so corrected it… Apologies.”

On Tuesday, Amitabh shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen pledging not to litter on the streets. 'Mi kachra karnaar nahi,' he said in Marathi in the video.

Fans love the gesture

The video is winning hearts of social media users, who took to the comment section to appreciate the gesture. One fan wrote, “It’s okay sir… not a big mistake”, with another user commented, “Big man, so generous and kind.”

One comment read, “Sir, don’t be sorry, you are legend”, with another reading, “Because of such simplicity that you are the emperor in Bollywood sir”. One user wrote, “Yes sir, for Gen Z pronunciation do not matters. But perfectionist like you it matters”.

“How humble of you to do that, yes the mistake happened and we overlooked, realised after watching the previous video again,” shared another.

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan is seen as quizmaster of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The show is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire franchise. Shah Rukh Khan replaced the original presenter for the third season, but Amitabh returned as the host for the next season and has remained the show host since then. KBC 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

He was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. This film is a dystopian sci-fi action-thriller featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Saaswata Chatterjee and others in pivotal characters. The veteran actor will soon begin shooting the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in 2025. He will also feature in R Balki's remake of The Intern, co-starring Deepika. The Intern's original cast featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.