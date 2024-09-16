Amitabh Bachchan reveals how his grandkids roasted his Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan hugs KBC 16 contestant

Amitabh on September 16 welcomed Trishul, a 30-year-old software engineer on KBC 16. It is revealed that the contestant is trying to cope with hardships with his family's support. As the contestant took his place on the hot seat, he expressed nervousness in-spite of arriving with confidence. The host then made him feel comfortable by giving him a warm hug. Amitabh then decided to alter some rules in the gameplay.

Amitabh Bachchan with KBC contestant Trishul.

Amitabh Bachchan on Hollywood's sci-fi films

During a candid conversation, Trishul asked Amitabh if he has ever sat on a bean bag. The latter responded by saying that in-spite of being comfortable, bean bags are not meant for older people. The contestant then complemented him by pointing out, “But you're only 40 or 45 years old.” The veteran reacted with a smile.

In another fun interaction, Amitabh told him that he did not understand a Hollywood sci-fi film he went to watch with his grandchildren. He also shared their their humourous comeback as they said, “Even we didn’t understand Kalki.” Trishul then lauded Amitabh's performance as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a dystopian sci-fi action-thriller directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Saaswata Chatterjee and others in pivotal characters. The futuristic film is based on the concept of Mahabharata and its link to a post-apocalyptic world.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Amitabh will begin shooting of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in 2025. He will also feature in R Balki's remake of The Intern, co-starring Deepika. The Intern's original cast featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.