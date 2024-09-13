Amitabh Bachchan reveals on KBC 16 how he once designed elaborate plan to kill a cockroach: Kuch bhi karo marta hi nahi

Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16, spoke to a contestant about how he once decided to get rid of cockroaches. In a video shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Amitabh told the contestant how it is very difficult to kill the insect. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan reacts as KBC 16 contestant says 'kya khushbu aa rahi hai aap se') Amitabh Bachchan spoke about cockroaches on KBC 16.

Amitabh talks about cockroaches on KBC 16

In the clip, Amitabh said, "Hain bada tandurust cockroach hain na? Kuch bhi karo sasura marta hi nahi hai (A cockroach is strong, right? Do whatever you want, but it won't die)." At this, the KBC contestant and the audience were left in splits. The contestant also agreed that it was tough to get rid of the insect.

Amitabh shares how he caught a cockroach

Amitabh continued, "Bohut saare humne uske saath tests wagera kiya hai...koi bole ki ek powder hai isko daal dijiye, do minute mein marjayega. Humne socha ki isko ek baar trial karna chahiye iska (I've done a lot of tests with it...someone said there is a powder, sprinkle it on the cockroach, and it will die within two minutes. I thought this should be tried once)."

He continued, "Toh ek bottle mein humne pura woh jo powder aata hai na, insecticide wala powder, usko bhara, thoda upar chod diya. Dhakkan khol ke bohut hi mushkil se ek cockroach ko pakda. Pakad ke humne usko us bottle k andar daal diya aur dhakkan bandh kardiya. Humne kaha, 'Maro saale' (So, in a bottle, I put insecticide powder, filled it and left some space on top. After opening the mouth of the bottle, I caught a cockroach with much difficulty. Then I put it in the bottle and closed its mouth. I said, 'Die now')."

The video was shared with the caption, "AB ne bataya apne cockroach ko pakadne ka style (AB shared his style of catching cockroach)." The latest season of KBC started airing on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12. It premieres on weekdays at 9 pm. Amitabh has been hosting KBC since its inaugural season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh's last film

Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD where nature has vanished and darkness prevails, Kalki 2898 AD marks the first instalment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.