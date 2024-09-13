Amitabh Bachchan reacts as KBC 16 contestant says 'kya khushbu aa rahi hai aap se'

Amitabh Bachchan is often known for his sense of humour during media interactions and shows. The veteran actor engaged in a fun conversation with contestant Sakshi Panwar in the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He was taken by surprise when Sakshi praised him and said that he doesn't need any makeup. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan corrects KBC 16 contestant who called unmarried women ‘parivaar pe bojh’) Amitabh Bachchan engaged in a fun interaction with KBC 16 contestant Sakshi Panwar.

KBC 16 contestant calls Amitabh Bachchan ‘handsome’

The promo from the episode showed Sakshi saying, “Sir ek baat bolu (Sir can I say something to you)?” To which the host replied, “Haanji (Yes please).” She then said, “Sir aap bohot handsome lag rahe ho. Meri nazar hi nahi hat rahi hai aap se. Makeup ki zaroorat hi nahi hai aapko. Kya khushboo aa rahi thi aapse (Sir you look very handsome. I can't take my eyes off of you. You don't even need any makeup. You smell so nice).” As Amitabh and the audience laughed at her comments, the Kalki 2898 AD actor told her, “Khel wel ko mariye goli chaliye hum aur aap chai vay peete hai zara ghoom gham ke aate hain (Let's skip the show and we both can go out together and have some tea).”

About KBC 16

KBC 16 is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire franchise. Shah Rukh Khan replaced the original presenter for the third season, but Amitabh returned as the host for the next season and has remained the show host since then. KBC 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Amitabh, who recently appeared in Nag Ashwin's dystopian action-thriller Kalki 2898 AD, is set to film the sequel in 2025. The Hindi version of the dystopian science-fiction action-thriller is currently streaming on Netflix, and the Telugu version is on Prime Video. The movie also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and others in pivotal characters. Amitabh is also part of R Balki's adaptation of The Intern alongside Deepika.