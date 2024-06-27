 Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan stars in emotional, beautiful, empowering new promos. Watch - Hindustan Times
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan stars in emotional, beautiful, empowering new promos. Watch

ByAnurag Bohra
Jun 27, 2024 04:12 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be back as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The new season is based on a thought-provoking theme about Indian society.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is back for its much-anticipated 16th season hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The three promos focus on human triumphs despite naysayers. From a supportive husband being ridiculed by parents to a young woman prioritising passion over marriage and a retired bank manager working as a cab driver, KBC promos depict social stigmas and taboos. (Also read: Amitabh requests Prabhas' fans not to kill him: 'Haath jod ke maafi...')

KBC 16 released three promos on a thought-provoking theme about societal taboos.

KBC 16 promo questions social conditioning

The first promo shows a young woman trekking in the hills as she reaches her home. After she enters her house, her mother taunts her and asks, “Which man is going to marry a girl who is fond of mountaineering?” The daughter replies, “The man who will marry me, his thoughts will be higher than the mountains.” The video ends with the mother giving her silent approval by asking her to get ready. Amitabh stands outside the house and says, “Zindagi hai. Har mod par sawaal poochegi. Jawab toh dena hoga (Life will question you at every step, answers need to be given).”

KBC 16 promos defy age and gender stereotypes

In the second promo, there is chaos in the house as the younger son has quit his job since his wife is being transferred and he has to accompany her. As his parents taunt him, he replies, “Since college I knew my wife is more capable than me and I have been following her since then. And isn't it the duty of a husband to celebrate his wife's success?” The father and elder brother are seen visibly embarrassed. Amitabh repeats the same line about life questioning at every step. The third promo shows a retired bank manager being questioned by his children for driving taxi and what will people think. He says, “People will think that I still have the drive post retirement.” Amitabh repeats the line.

The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality show is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire franchise. Shah Rukh Khan had replaced the veteran as the presenter for the third season due to the latter's health issues. However, Amitabh returned in the next season and has remained the show host since then.

KBC 16 will soon be premiering on Sony Entertainment Television.

News / Entertainment / TV / Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan stars in emotional, beautiful, empowering new promos. Watch
