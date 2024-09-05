Amitabh Bachchan corrects KBC 16 contestant who called unmarried women ‘parivaar pe bojh’

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, contestant Krishna Selukar, who lost his job during Covid-19, compared his situation to that of unmarried women. However, host Amitabh Bachchan corrected him when he referred to unmarried women as a ‘bojh’ (burden) on the family. (Also read: Manu Bhaker recreates Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogue on KBC 16) Amitabh Bachchan corrected a KBC 16 contestant for calling unmarried women 'burden.'

Amitabh Bachchan says women are family's pride

While drawing the analogy Krishna stated that, “Agar mei kahu bina shadi ki ladki gharwalo par bojh hoti hai na Sir, ek umar hone ke baad berozgar ladke utna hi bojh hote hai (If I say that an unmarried woman is a burden to her family, then after a certain age, an unemployed man is also a burden).”

Amitabh reacted to his remarks and said, “Ek baat batye aapko. Ladki joh hai bojh kabhi nai ban sakti. Bahut badi shaan hoti hai mahila. (Can I tell you one thing? A woman can never be a burden for the family. She is always a pride).”

Internet divided over KBC contestant's views on women

While responding to the video, the internet was divided over Krishna's perspective. Some users disagreed with his opinion, while others argued that it differs based on where someone is coming from.

A user wrote, “Bojh equals to Liability. This Mindset for gender triggers. It's just so Annoying that still so many ppl think like this.” Another user commented, “Anyone who doesn't make money is treated like a bojh.” A user while defending Krishna wrote, “Let's not read too much between the lines. The thoughts and beliefs of a person does not only depend on their upbringing or education or how they are raised. It also depends on where they are coming from. It differs for urban and rural area. The contestant is coming from rural part hence they have no idea about words and concepts like feminism/gender equality/independence etc. It has nothing to do with demeaning a woman in any way but the fact of life outside the social media. I do not say I support him but he is speaking his mind.”

