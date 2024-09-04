Manu Bhaker recreates Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Mohabbatein dialogue on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16; check out his reaction

Manu Bhaker recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The Indian pistol shooter was a guest on the Amitabh Bachchan hosted reality game show for a special episode titled Jeet Ka Jashn. During the show, the Paris Olympic bronze-medalist surprised the veteran actor and the audience with her recital of the iconic dialogue from Mohabbatein. Fans were impressed to discover her hidden talent and were keen to know if she has plans for a Bollywood debut. (Also read: John Abraham meets Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker; netizens don't like him touching her medal) Manu Bhaker recited Amitabh Bachchan's Mohabbatein dialogue in KBC's Jeet Ka Jashn episode.

Manu Bhaker recites Big B's dialogue in her style

While sitting on the hotseat in front of the megastar, Manu stated that, “Maine aapka vo yaad kiya tha matlab bahut pehle jab maine picture dekhi thi. Toh mai bolu? (I remembered that about you a long time ago when I saw the film. Should I say it?)” The Kalki 2898 AD actor responded by saying, “Acchi baat hogi toh bol dijiyega. (If it’s a good thing, please say it).”

While recreating the iconic moment from Aditya Chopra's romantic-drama, Manu said, “Parampara, Pratishtha aur Anushasan, humare iss gurukul ke teen stambh hai. In teeno ke adhaar par hum tumhare aane wala kal bata sakte hai. (Tradition, Prestige, and Discipline are the three pillars of our institution. Based on these three, we can predict your future.)” Amitabh complemented her talent by saying, “Ye humari film ka dialogue tha. (This was a dialogue from my film.)”

Fans praise Manu Bhaker's acting talent

In the video shared by Sony TV's Instagram handle a fan commented, “Ab acting ki tayari he kya (Are you preparing for your acting debut now?” Another fan wrote, “Madam when you are making debut in Bollywood industry (laughing emoji)?” A user also wrote, “Nice Manu (heart emojis).” Another user pointed out, “Voice bhi bahut acchi hai (You have a nice voice, adding heart emojis).”

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Amitabh, who was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's dystopian action-thriller Kalki 2898 AD, is expected to shoot for the film's sequel in 2025. He is also a part of R Balki's adaptation of The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone.