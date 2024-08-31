How Amitabh Bachchan teased his body double Sunil Kumar on Kalki 2898 AD set: 'Aaj mujhse lamba koi mil gaya'

Their first meeting was on Kalki 2898 AD set

Sunil recalled, "It was my first day on the set and when I entered the scene, Amitabh Sir and Prabhas Sir were sitting close by. I was getting ready for my action sequence, wearing the harness, when Amit sir looked up at me. He came up to me and asked the camera person to click a photograph. He smiled and said, 'Sabhi mere ko lambu bolte hai, aaj mujhse lamba koi mil gaya (Everyone calls me tall, but I have finally met someone taller than me)'."

"Even my family was so excited because we have all been fans of Amitabh Bachchan. And here I was, getting to play his body double. The shoot was also fun, as I got to do a lot of stunts," he added. In Kalki 2898 AD, Sunil's face was superimposed with Amitabh Bachchan's.

More about Amitabh's role in the film

Amitabh plays the character of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, a film inspired by Hindu mythology set in a post-apocalyptic world. Ashwatthama was the son of Guru Dronacharya and Kripi and a captivating figure in the Mahabharata because of his extraordinary birth, unwavering loyalty, and controversial actions.

The film also sees Prabhas play a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, Deepika Padukone plays a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 aka Sumathi, and Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, the leader of the Complex.

Kalki 2898 AD was released worldwide on June 27, 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in 2D and 3D. The film, starring Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan, made ₹1000 crore at the box office worldwide in 15 days of release.