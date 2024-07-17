Amitabh Bachchan says ‘ 1000 crore films may be routine for Prabhas’ but he's grateful to be part of Kalki 2898 AD

‘I have already seen the film four times’

Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama in the film, said, "I am here to express my extreme gratitude to all the wonderful people who have been supportive in making our recently released film Kalki 2898 AD (successful) and giving it the kind of appreciation, love and affection that has now reserved its value to more than a ₹1000 crore... I want to also express my thanks and gratitude for the honour it has given me in being with my co-artistes, and the stratospheric presence they have had in the film industry and still do – Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika."

He added that the success of the film was 'no mean achievement', saying, “For Prabhas, this may be something of a routine because a lot of his films cross this ₹1000 crore figure. But for me, I am truly indebted and very grateful to have been made a part of this huge concept called Kalki... I have already seen the film four times... and each time, I have discovered something new, something that I may have missed when I saw it the first time.”

Kamal on Amitabh’s Kalki 2898 AD performance

At a recent press conference, as reported by Indian Express, Kamal Haasan lauded his co-star Amitabh. Praising Amitabh, Kamal said, “I don’t know if I should call him a veteran or a fresh actor. He has done the film that well. It looks like the film has been made for children. Now, don’t ask how a man with white hair can enjoy such films. This film reminds you of the child that’s within every adult. This is a great attempt, and I am happy to be part of it. I am happy that this journey is going to continue.”

Kamal portrays the role of Supreme Yaskin, the proclaimed God of the Complex. Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, while Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan have cameos. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.