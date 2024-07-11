Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 15: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's dystopia crosses ₹1000 crore
Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 15: Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has reached a new milestone. The film, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, made ₹1000 crore at the box office worldwide in 15 days of release. (Also Read: Nag Ashwin answers 5 burning questions about Kalki 2898 AD and its sequel)
Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office
The team of Kalki 2898 AD shared that the film has crossed the ₹1000 crore mark. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “#KALKI2898AD has crossed 1,000 Crs at the WW Box office.” with fire emojis. On July 8, the team shared on the official Vyjayanthi Movies handle that the film had crossed ₹900 crore worldwide, making ₹945 crore to be exact.
Kalki 2898 AD was released worldwide on June 27 without much competition. With Shankar’s Indian 2, Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu, releasing on July 12, it remains to be seen if it’ll affect the film’s collections. Incidentally, that film too stars Kamal in the lead role and is a sequel of his 1996 film, Indian.
Mahesh Babu, Karthik Subbaraj review Kalki 2898 AD
Mahesh Babu recently watched Kalki 2898 AD and reviewed it on X. “#Kalki2898AD… blew my mind away. Just wow!! @nagashwin7, hats off to your futuristic vision. Every frame is a piece of art,” he wrote, adding, “@SrBachchan sir your towering screen presence is unmatched!! @ikamalhaasan sir every character you portray is uniquely yours! #Prabhas you have carried yet another magnum opus with ease. @deepikapadukone…amazing as always. Congratulations to @VyjayanthiFilms and the entire team on the phenomenal success.”
Director Karthik Subbaraj also shared his review of the film, writing, “#KALKI2898AD was a Fantastic theatrical experience. Kudos to @nagashwin7 for building a superb cinematic universe with an Indian ethos. Hat's off. Spectacular performances by @SrBachchan Sir, @ikamalhaasan Sir, #Prabhas Sir, @deepikapadukone and all the cast. #Bujji deserves mention too,” and adding, “@Music_Santhosh has hit it out of the park with his music and BGM befitting the scale and grandeur of the movie. Super Ji. My best wishes and congratulations to @VyjayanthiFilms and whole cast n crew on this blockbuster success.”
About Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in 2D and 3D. The film sees Prabhas play a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 aka Sumathi, Amitabh plays Ashwatthama and Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, the leader of the Complex.
