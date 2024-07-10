Ranveer Singh says watching Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD was 'trippy': To see a movie where she is pregnant...

Ranveer Singh has spoken about how he felt watching mom-to-be Deepika Padukone star in her recent film Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone stepped out to watch the film together. On Tuesday night, Deepika posted a video of the duo at the theatres. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone’s purple saree look his birthday gift; fans say husbands should learn from him) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went to watch Kalki 2898 AD recently.

Ranveer talks about watching Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD

The video began with Ranveer saying, "It's really, like, trippy to see a movie like this where her character is pregnant, and like she's pregnant, and it's like (makes sounds) what's happening." In the clip, Deepika said, "I don't know what to feel. I'm just a bit overwhelmed with the reactions."

Fans review Kalki 2898 AD

The reactions of the fans were also part of the clip. A person called it "amazing", while a fan said Kalki 2898 AD was "too good". Another person said, "Fully involved in the cinematic universe now." "It was fantastic," said a woman. Another fan praised it by saying, "Part 2 is going to be worth watching."

The video ended with Deepika saying, "Real review will come now when we go home." Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "What was your favourite part? Comment Below. Have you watched it yet?"

Ranveer recently reviewed the film

Last week Ranveer reviewed Kalki 2898 AD. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ranveer said, "Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema."

Congratulating director, Nag Ashwin, he added, "Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin," and went on to praise Prabhas as well as Kamal Haasan, mentioning, "Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan." When talking about Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama in the film, Ranveer said, "And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me... you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan."

Ranveer then expressed his admiration for his wife Deepika Padukone's performance as Sumathi. He wrote, "As for my baby @deepikapadukone ... You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you." Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.