Internet reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's transformation as Ashwatthama for Kalki 2898 AD: ‘This is some brilliant work’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan starred as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. Now, his makeup artist has shared behind-the-scenes pictures of the actor getting his makeup done. Taking to Instagram, Preetisheel Singh shared several posts of the actor. (Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 6) Amitabh Bachchan's makeup artist shared his photos.

Amitabh transforms to Ashwatthama

In a picture, Amitabh sat on a chair as his make-up began. Several other photos showed him posing with his makeup and hair done as he transformed into Ashwatthama. For one of the posts, Preetisheel captioned the post, "From screen icon to epic warrior! It was truly memorable transforming @amitabhbachchan Sir into #ashwathama, blending the grandeur of mythology with the prowess of a cinematic legend."

Another caption read, "Legend meets legend: @amitabhbachchan Sir as Ashwathama, embodying timeless valour and strength. Sneak peek of the look we created for #ashwathama in @kalki2898ad. This look was crafted using silicone appliances on the cheek and forehead."

Fans left awestruck by Amitabh's final look for Kalki 2898 AD

Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote, "What transformation. Brilliantly done. After watching Kalki 2898 AD, I felt Amitabh towered all." A person said, "This is some brilliant work. Amazingly done. He looks breathtaking as Ashwatthama." A comment read, "Oh wow. Look at the legend calmly sitting and getting his makeup done. Sir, you were the best thing about Kalki 2898 AD." “The transformation was so good, I don't have words. The hair, the makeup, the look, the towering figure--amazing!”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is receiving widespread praise from fans and the industry. The 3D sci-fi spectacle also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.

Kalki 2898 AD is billed as a fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction. The film was released globally on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.