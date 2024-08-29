Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan reveals his first ever salary was 400 for this job

Today, Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth in the entertainment space is worth crores. But there was a time when he was struggling to find a job and earn money. Recently, in an episode of reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, he revealed his first pay was just ₹400. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan earns ₹5 crore per episode for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Report Amitabh Bachchan was at an all-time career low when he agreed to host the inaugural KBC season in 2000.

It was during a conversation with a MPSC aspirant Krishna Selukar that the actor looked back at his days of struggle when he graduated from college. He also revealed that he stayed with eight flatmates in a room.

Walking down the memory lane

During the conversation, Krishna shared that his village in Jalna district didn’t have any facility for aspirants of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). He went on to reveal that he came to Pune, saying, “Waha mere kamre mei 8 log rehte hai (8 people stay in my room.)".

At that point, Amitabh shared, “8 log ek kamre mei (8 people in a room?) 8 se hume etna zyada aashcharya nai. Hum joh apna college se padhai karke nikle toh naukri dhundne nikle, toh hum Kolkata gaye, waha kisi tarah se naukri mil gayi. ₹400 mahine ke. Waha par bhi sir hum jaha reh rahe thei na, 8 log ek kamre mei thei. (I am not surprised with 8 people staying in a room. When I finished my studies and went to find a job, I ended up in Kolkata, where managed to find a job that paid me ₹400 monthly. Even there, I lived with 8 people in a room).”

He confessed that he enjoyed staying in the flat despite all the hardships. The actor added, “Bahut maza aata tha. Thei humlog 8, palang tha do. Zameen par sona padta tha. Aapas mei khus rehte thei. Aapas mei jhagda hota tha aaj edhar soenge, kaun palang pe soega, bistar par rahega. (There was a lot of fun as we were only eight and only two beds were there. We used to sleep on the floor, sometimes on the bed. There were arguments related to who would sleep on the bed or floor).”

More about Amitabh

Amitabh Bachchan was at an all-time career low when he agreed to host the inaugural KBC season in 2000. It's an adaptation of the British show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? He has hosted the show since then, except the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

On the film front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ribhudas Gupta's courtroom drama Section 84 and TJ Gnanavel's action drama Vettaiyan, with which he'll make his Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth.