Maharashtra Public Service Commission postpones state services preliminary exam scheduled on August 25

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the State Services preliminary exam scheduled for 25 August. The decision was taken during a meeting held on Thursday.

Protesting students preparing for competitive exams for various state government jobs have been staging agitation in Pune over MPSC's decision to not schedule exams for the agriculture department along with exams for other departments. The aspirants also demanded that MPSC postpone the exams as the 25 August schedule clashed with the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exams, affecting candidates appearing in both.

In view of the agitation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Wednesday urged the MPSC chairman to take positive decisions on students’ demands.

MPSC held a meeting in this regard in Mumbai, with Commission members and a delegation of protesting students also present. Following the meeting, MPSC announced on its X handle: “In the commission meeting held today, it has been decided to postpone the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 scheduled for 25 August 2024. The fresh exam date will be announced soon.”

The protest has also taken a political turn, with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar issuing an ultimatum saying that if the government does not take the agitation seriously and clarify its stand today, he will join the protest. Other NCP (SP) leaders, including Rohit Pawar and Supriya Sule, have also visited the protest site at Navi Peth, where agitators have blocked the LBS road.

Reacting to MPSC's decision, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Yesterday I requested the MPSC, and I am very grateful to the Chairman of Maharashtra Public Service Commission and all the members for honouring this request and taking a decision in the interest of the students."

Despite MPSC's exam postponement announcement, protesting aspirants are continuing their agitation. They have blocked the key LBS road connecting Deccan with Sinhgad Road in Pune. Aspirants are now demanding recruitment to 15000 posts, among other things.