UPSC IES, ISS written results out on upsc.gov.in, direct links here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the written results of the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service (IES, ISS) examination, 2024. Those who appeared for the test can check the results on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in. Roll numbers of shortlisted candidates are mentioned in the result documents. UPSC IES, ISS written results announced on upsc.gov.in (HT File)

Check UPSC IES result 2024

UPSC ISS result 2024 direct link

The UPSC conducted the IES/ISS examination 2024 from June 21 to 23. Candidates who have qualified in the written test are eligible to appear for the interview or personality test round.

The candidature of all qualified candidates is provisional. They have to produce original certificates in support of claims related to age, educational qualifications, community, and benchmark disability (where applicable) at the time of the interview, the commission said.

Before the interview round, they also have to fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be available on the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in in due course of time.

Qualified candidates must register on the UPSC website before filling out the DAF. Along with the form, they must also upload scanned copies of all relevant documents and certificates.

The schedule of interview will be uploaded on the commission's website later. The exact date and time for the interview will be intimated through an e-summon letter.

No request for change in the date and time of the personality test will ordinarily be entertained under any circumstances, the commission informed.

The mark sheets of candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website after the final results (after the end of interviews) and it will be available for downloading up to 30 days.