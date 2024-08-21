NEET PG Result 2024 Live: NBE expected to declare results soon on natboard.edu.in
NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce the results of the NEET PG 2024 on its official website, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The result will be shared in a PDF containing marks of candidates who appeared in the test. Individual scorecards will be released a few days after the announcement of results. ...Read More
The NBEMS will also announce the NEET PG cut-off marks along with the results.
Tne exam was held on August 11 in two shifts.
Talking about last year, the exam was held on March 5 and the result was announced on March 14. Therefore, the NEET PG 2024 result can be expected soon.
How to check NEET PG result 2024?
- Go to natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG result PDF.
- The link to check NEET PG result will be given on the PDF. Open it.
- Check your result using name/roll number.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on NEET PG results.
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: This year's cut-off marks will be announced along with results
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: The NBEMS will reveal the NEET PG cut-offs for different categories in the result notification. Candidates who score equal to or more than the cut-off marks for their categories will be considered qualified in the examination.
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: A look at last year's cut-off marks
These were the NEET PG cut-offs for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses last year:
General and EWS: 291 marks
General-PwD: 274 marks
SC, ST, OBC (including PwD belonging to these categories): 257 marks.
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Result first, scorecards later
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: The NBEMS will announce candidates' marks and cut-offs along with the results. Individual scorecards will be shared a few days after the announcement of results.
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Official websites to check results
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can check NEET PG results on these websites-
- natboard.edu.in
- nbe.edu.in.
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: NBE expected to announce results soon
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: The NBEMS is expected to share the result of NEET PG 2024 soon. The postgraduate medical entrance test was held on August 11.