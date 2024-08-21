NEET PG Result 2024 Live: NBE expected to declare results soon on natboard.edu.in

NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce the results of the NEET PG 2024 on its official website, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The result will be shared in a PDF containing marks of candidates who appeared in the test. Individual scorecards will be released a few days after the announcement of results. ...Read More

The NBEMS will also announce the NEET PG cut-off marks along with the results.

Tne exam was held on August 11 in two shifts.

Talking about last year, the exam was held on March 5 and the result was announced on March 14. Therefore, the NEET PG 2024 result can be expected soon.

How to check NEET PG result 2024?

Go to natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG result PDF. The link to check NEET PG result will be given on the PDF. Open it. Check your result using name/roll number.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on NEET PG results.