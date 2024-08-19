Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan to clash with Suriya's Kanguva, Alia Bhatt's Jigra on Dussehra weekend

Fans have been speculating whether two Tamil biggies will release in cinemas on the same day ahead of Dussehra. Now, Lyca Productions has confirmed that TJ Gnanavel's cop drama Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, will indeed release on October 10, clashing with Siva's action fantasy Kanguva, headlined by Suriya. (Also Read: Fahadh Faasil poses with ‘pillars of Indian cinema’ Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on Vettaiyan set) Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan will clash with Suriya's Kanguva

Vettaiyan release date confirmed

The official X handle of Lyca Productions shared a new poster of Rajinikanth in a police uniform (with signature dark sunglasses) along with the release date of Vettaiyan. “Target locked (dartboard emoji) VETTAIYAN (sunglasses emoji) is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 10th, 2024! (calendar emoji) Superstar (star emoji) as Supercop! (eagle emoji). Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!"

Vettaiyan, which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. It will reunite Rajinikanth and Amitabh 33 years after their 1991 Bollywood film, Hum.

Clash with Kanguva

Produced by Studio Green, Kanguva features a storyline set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer, which opens with an elderly woman stating, "Many mysteries lie scattered in this Island we live in..." She trails off. Subsequently, the trailer depicts Suriya and Bobby's characters as leaders of their respective tribes and warriors, suggesting a potential confrontation between them in the movie.

Kanguva will mark the Tamil debut of Bobby, who was last seen as the chief antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal last year, locking horns with Ranbir Kapoor.

Interestingly, while Kanguva and Vettaiyan will primarily compete for screens in the Tamil market, they'll have another competitor in the pan-India market. Vasan Bala's Bollywood escape drama Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, will also release in the same week on October 11. It's backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.