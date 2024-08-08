Fahadh Faasil poses with ‘pillars of Indian cinema’ Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on Vettaiyan set

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil celebrated his birthday on August 8. On the occasion, the producers of his upcoming film Vettaiyan, Lyca Productions, shared an unseen picture of him on set. The actor can be seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in the click they shared. (Also Read: Wayanad landslide: Suriya, Vikram, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil donate to Kerala) Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Vettaiyan.

‘Birthday Boy’ Fahadh Faasil

Lyca Productions shared a picture of Fahadh on X (formerly Twitter). In the picture, he’s standing with folded arms as Rajinikanth and Amitabh rest theirs on his shoulder. He can be seen all smiles in a red shirt while Rajinikanth is dressed in a black one and Amitabh in a suit. Sharing it, the production house wrote, “Our Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan from the sets of #Vettaiyan.”

Fans were thrilled to see the picture of the trio, with one commenting, “Wat a Frame. Trio of #Vettaiyan.” Another wrote, “Three Dragons.” One fan wished him on his birthday, writing, “Happy birthday Fahadh! Good to see you with the legend Amitabh!” Another called it a proud moment, “Wow, what a moment. Birthday wishes to Fahad.”

The production house of his Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna also shared a new poster. Sharing it, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the stellar actor #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS will be back with a bang on the big screens. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024.”

In the poster, his character Bhanwar Singh Shekawat can be seen with an axe in one hand and a gun in another.

Upcoming work

Fahadh was last seen in the Malayalam film Aavesham, receiving good feedback for his performance. He will soon be seen in the Malayalam anthology Manorathangal, apart from Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira and Bougainvillea. In Telugu, he will star in Pushpa 2: The Rule and Don’t Trouble The Trouble. In Tamil he stars in Vettaiyan and Maareesan.