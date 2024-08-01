 Wayanad landslide: Suriya, Vikram, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil donate to Kerala - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
Wayanad landslide: Suriya, Vikram, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil donate to Kerala

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Aug 01, 2024 08:58 PM IST

Wayanad district in Kerala witnessed heavy rains and landslides, which resulted in the loss of numerous lives. Celebrities have made donations.

Numerous celebrities have come forward to aid the victims of landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. Tamil actors Suriya and Vikram, Malayalam actors Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya and others have donated lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. (Also Read: Karthi's birthday wish for his brother Suriya wins hearts: ‘To the man who taught me…’)

Suriya, Jyotika, Mammootty donate to the Kerala CM relief fund.
Suriya, Jyotika, Mammootty donate to the Kerala CM relief fund.

Celebrities make donations

Tamil actor Vikram donated 20 lakh to the victims of the landslide. His manager, Yuvraaj, shared the news on his behalf on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Pained by the sad news of the devastation caused by the recent landslide in Kerala’s #Wayanad district that left over 150 people dead, 197 injured and several others missing, Actor @chiyaan today donated a sum of 20 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.”

Malayalam actors Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan collectively donated 35 lakh to the relief fund. Mammootty spoke to the press and said, “At the moment, I have only contributed a small amount for the relief measures. I will contribute further if the need arises. They are all people like us whose lives have changed in two days. They need our help, and it’s up to all of us to assist them.”

Malayalam actor couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim also donated 25 lakh to aid the victims. They released a press note confirming the contribution, writing, “We are making a donation of 25 lakh to the CMDRF. We hope this modest contribution will help provide necessary assistance to those in dire need. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people as they navigate this difficult period. Together, we may endure and overcome.”

Tamil actor couple Suriya and Jyotika, along with Karthi, also reportedly made a collective donation of 50 lakh to the victims, while Rashmika Mandanna donated 10 lakh.

Landslides in Kerala

Three landslides hit Wayanad district in Kerala following heavy rains in the hill areas. Hundreds of people have died while others have been injured. Rescue operations are on to save people while some are still reporting missing.

