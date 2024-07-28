Dulquer Salmaan's new movie Aakasam Lo Oka Tara announced on his 41st birthday

Dulquer Salmaan has the perfect gift for his fans on his 41st birthday. The actor, who was recently seen in a special appearance in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, will now be seen in a completely different avatar for his next project. The production house Swapna Cinema unveiled the first look of their new project with Dulquer. (Also read: Dulquer Salmaan reviews Sarfira; praises Akshay Kumar and Sudha Kongara) Dulquer Salmaan's new Telugu project was announced on July 28 on his 41st birthday.

Fans hail Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasam Lo Oka Tara

The poster shows a serene view of a village in a cloudy weather, while Dulquer is seen wearing traditional kurta and a red scarf. The title is captioned as - Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

The handle of Swapna Cinema's tweeted with the caption which read, “Wishing a blockbuster birthday to our STAR @Dulquer who will enchant us all with a story that makes your heart SOAR (burning heart emoji) #AakasamLoOkaTara.”

A user commented, “All the best, Swapna Cinema.” A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday..Dalquer all' the very best..” Another fan commented, “Happy birthday @dulQuer anna.” A fan also commended the Malayalam actor and wrote, “So @dulQuer again coming for best actor award (two smiling emojis) rue peformer....All the best @SwapnaCinema.” A fan expressed his excitement and wrote, “Cult film loading (fire and love emojis).”

About Aakasam Lo Oka Tara

Aakasam Lo Oka Tara is a Telugu movie directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film is expected to be a blend of drama and romance. It is co-produced by Light Box, Swapna Cinemas, Vyjayanthi Movies, and Geetha Arts. Backed by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara is set to release in 2025 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Dalquer Salmaan's upcoming project

Dulquer currently awaits the release of his next Telugu movie Lucky Baskhar, written and directed by Venky Atluri. The actor recently shared its '90s-themed title track on his birthday. Lucky Bhaskar also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Hyper Aadi and Surya Sreenivas in pivotal characters. The movie is slated to release on September 7, 2024.