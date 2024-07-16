Dulquer Salmaan reviews Sarfira; praises Akshay Kumar and Sudha Kongara: ‘Reimagining a classic is difficult’

Dulquer Salmaan shared his review of Sudha Kongara’s Sarfira on Tuesday. The actor was all praise for the Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan-starrer while sharing his thoughts about the film on X (formerly Twitter). He also praised the director for being ‘effortless’. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID, attends post-wedding function of Anant Ambani, Radhika with Twinkle Khanna) Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan in a still from Sarfira.

Dulquer Salmaan reviews Sarfira

Dulquer noted that it was never easy to remake a film that was already a classic, writing, “Reimagining a classic into another language is always so difficult! But my dear @Sudha_Kongara does it effortlessly, making it authentic and rooted!”

He also praised Akshay, Radhika, Seema Biswas, Paresh Rawal and Sarathkumar for their performances, “Kudos to all the actors @akshaykumar sir, so sincere #radhikkamadan so delightful and #simabiswas maam makes your insides hurt when she's hurting. Ably supported by a fab @SirPareshRawal sir and was such a joy to see our @realsarathkumar.”

He ended the note by congratulating Suriya, who acted in the original and produce the remake with Jyothika, writing, “Big congrats to @Suriya_offl Anna and #Jyothika Maam for bringing this story to a wider audience. Love always to my bro @gvprakash for his boundless talent.”

About Sarfira

Sarfira is inspired by real-life events and is based on Air Deccan Founder, Captain G R Gopinath. In the film, Akshay plays the character of Vir Mhatre, Radhika plays the character of his wife, Rani Mhatre and Seema plays his mother.

Recently Sudha spoke to PTI and said, “When I approached him (Akshay) with the script, he was immediately intrigued by the story and the character of Vir Jagannath Mhatre. He also had a lot of new ideas and inputs on how to make his character and Sarfira different from the original and more suited to the Hindi market which has made the film richer.”

Sudha also noted on the difficulties of making the same film in two languages, “Directing the same film in two languages is both a joy and a challenge. The joy comes from being able to present the story to diverse audiences and witnessing how different cultural nuances can bring new dimensions to the narrative.”