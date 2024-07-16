Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID, attends post-wedding function of Anant Ambani, Radhika with Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his author-wife, Twinkle Khanna, marked their presence at the post wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Monday evening. Akshay missed attending the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika as he was diagnosed with COVID-19. After testing negative, Akshay joined the function to extend warm greetings to the newlyweds. (Also Read – Sarfira box office collection day 3: Here's how much Akshay Kumar's film earned on Sunday) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna attend the post-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Several clips from Monday's function surfaced online, in which Akshay and Twinkle, both dressed in colour-coordinated ethnic attires, could be seen entering the venue.

Akshay looked hale and hearty. Fans on social media expressed their happiness to see him at the post wedding function of Anant and Radhika. "So sweet of him. He came to bless the couple," a netizen wrote.

The function on Monday was hosted for the media, the Ambani family's household staff, and Reliance employees.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On July 13, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came. Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

The Ambanis also organised a wedding reception on July 14. Stars like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover marked their presence at the post wedding function.