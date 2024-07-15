Sarfira box office collection day 3: Here's how much Akshay Kumar's film earned on Sunday

Sarfira box office

The film earned ₹5.1 crore on its third day, witnessing a 20 percent hike from its Saturday (day 2) collection of ₹4.25 crore. The Akshay Kumar-starrer opened at ₹2.5 crore in India on Friday. The film is competing with S Shankar's vigilante drama Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi), starring Kamal Haasan, as well as the holdover films from last week – Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's action thriller Kill – and from 2 weeks ago – Nag Ashwin's post-apocalyptic sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD respectively.

Anand Tiwari's comedy Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, will release in cinemas this Friday on July 19. Interestingly, it is the spiritual sequel of Raj Mehta's 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Akshay, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

About Sarfira

Inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath, the 2020 original won five National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor. The film is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Good Films, Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment, and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment. It also stars Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas among others.

In an interview with PTI, Sudha opened up on the process of adapting her own successful film into Hindi. "As a filmmaker, the language doesn’t matter to me. If I get to work in Odisha cinema or in Kannada, I would love to make films in those languages too. In Hindi films, I would love to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shefali Shah, Tabu, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and work with Paresh Rawal again as he’s a master.”

Akshay will also be seen in Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Singham Again, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle, and Shankara.