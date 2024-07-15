Akshay Kumar reveals how he changed his name from Rajiv Bhatia: ‘Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister back then but…’

Akshay Kumar recently revealed the real reason why he changed his name from Rajiv Bhatia, and it’s not what you’d think. Talking to Galatta Plus, Akshay revealed that he did not change his name on a priest’s suggestion, but that he had other reasons to do so. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar says the industry is ‘happy’ when his films don't work: ‘People love seeing it’) Akshay Kumar revealed the reason why he changed his name after entering Bollywood.

‘It was a great name but…’

Akshay debuted in 1987 with Mahesh Bhatt’s film Aaj. He wasn’t the lead actor in it, Kumar Gaurav was. But the moment held such significance for him that he decided to change his name. He said in the interview, “Do you know what was Kumar Gaurav’s name in the film? Akshay. That’s how I got my name. Not many people know this. So, my real name is Rajiv, and during the shoot, I just casually asked what is the name of the hero in the film, they said Akshay, I told them, I want to keep my name as Akshay!”

He also stated that Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister back then. “Rajiv is a good name and I think back then, Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister or something. So it was a great name but I changed it just aise hi (just like that). It wasn’t like some pandit advised me to change my name! My father also asked me, what’s wrong with you? But I told him the same, that the hero’s name in my first film was this, so I will keep it!”

Upcoming work

Akshay was recently seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira, which was released this Friday. He has numerous films lined up, including Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Singham Again, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 and Shankara. He’ll debut in Telugu soon with a cameo in Kannappa.