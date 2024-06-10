Kalyug actor Ssmilly Suri says Pooja Bhatt told Mahesh Bhatt not to offer her films: ‘It was a traumatic time’

Ssmilly Suri has been away from the silver screen for a long time. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about the reason behind her absence from films. She revealed that her uncle, Mahesh Bhatt, did not offer her any movies after Kalyug (2005) because of her cousin, Pooja Bhatt. Suri added that Pooja dropped her from her first movie - Holiday. (Also read: Pooja Bhatt gives a shoutout to Sadak co-star and ‘4 AM' friend Deepak Tijori: '30 plus years of shared laughter') Ssmilly has revealed why her uncle Mahesh Bhatt couldn't offer her any films post Kalyug.

Ssmilly recalls traumatic times on not getting work

Ssmilly while recalling the tough phase in her life said, “Pooja dropped me from her first film Holiday. I am happy that I got dropped from the film because I got to do Kalyug, which was a hit. I was going through a lot of shame and depression as she used to write a lot about me in Mid-Day. When I came back from the sets of Holiday, I locked myself in a room. At that time, Bhatt sahab (Mahesh Bhatt) told me that I would be doing Kalyug. I feel after Kalyug, Bhatt sahab couldn’t offer me any films because he had to listen to his daughter, and I don’t blame him.”

She further said, “That was her call. I actually made that project. I worked with choreographer Sandeep Soparkar. We did rehearsals. Dropping me was her decision, but I will say that I learned a lot while working on that film (Holiday) for six months. She knows her reasons. A lot happened, and it was a traumatic time, so I don’t want to talk about it.”

About Ssmilly Suri

Ssmilly made her Bollywood debut with Kalyug directed by her brother Mohit Suri. She starred opposite Kunal Kemmu in the movie, who also made his acting debut.

The action-thriller also featured Ssmilly's cousin Emraan Hashmi in a supporting role. The Kalyug actor later worked in a few Hindi films till 2012 and later maintained a low profile. Ssmilly tied the knot with Vineet Bangera in July 2014. The duo later parted way.

Ssmilly's comeback project House of Lies was released on May 31. The film can be streamed on Zee5.