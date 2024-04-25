Pooja Bhatt gives a shoutout to Sadak co-star and ‘4 AM' friend Deepak Tijori: '30 plus years of shared laughter'

Sadak co-stars Pooja Bhatt and Deepak Tijori continue to share a strong bond. On Thursday, Pooja took to her Instagram to share a sweet shoutout for her ‘4 AM’ friend Deepak as it marked the release date for the trailer of his upcoming film Tippsy. (Also read: Pooja Bhatt on people telling her to get married: A man can't be a solution to a woman; I’m not looking for a matchmaker) Pooja Bhatt and Deepak Tijori in a black and white throwback picture.

What Pooja said

Pooja shared a pair of pictures on her Instagram on Thursday, both alongside Deepak Tijori. The first picture was a throwback to the time they had starred in Sadak, where Deepak and Pooja were seen standing beside one another and smiling. The second picture had Deepak and Pooja looking at the camera and striking a pose.

In the caption, Pooja began: “30 plus years of shared laughter, tears, joy & some truly testing times.. through it all you remained steady & a friend I could call at 4.00 am through any crisis.”

‘Big day today’

She further added how today marked a big day as it was the release date for his upcoming release. “Big day today as your trailer of @tipppsymovie releases in a few hours. So proud of how you endure on. Which is why I am going to be there to cheer you and your team on.”

"Life is cinema & cinema is life.. but friendship is what occurs between takes and lasts long after the greasepaint is removed & the lights turned off. Love you @deepaktijoriteam. Always & forever! (heart emoji)," she concluded in the caption.

Deepak Tijori made his acting debut in Bollywood with the 1990 film Krodh. He and Pooja have worked together in multiple films of the 90s, including Jaanam, Sadak and Pehla Nasha. One of their biggest films was the 1991 release Sadak, which was directed by Pooja's father Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja was also seen the sequel Sadak 2.

Tippsy is a story of a group of girls who go on a bachelorette where things turn awry when they become tipsy. It stars Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora among others and releases on May 10.

