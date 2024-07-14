Sarfira box office collection day 2: Here's how much Akshay Kumar film earned on Saturday

Sarfira India box office

According to the report, Sarfira earned ₹2.5 crore on day one. It earned ₹4.25 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. So far, Sarfira earned ₹ 6.75 crore.

About Sarfira

Sudha Kongara helmed the film which is inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain G R Gopinath. In Sarfira, Akshay plays the character of Vir Mhatre. Radhika Madan played the character of his wife, Rani Mhatre. Sarfira also features Seema Biswas in a pivotal role.

In Soorarai Pottru, the name of the main lead played by Suriya is Nedumaaran Rajangam or 'Maara'. Aparna Balamurali essayed Maara's wife, Sundari 'Bommi' Nedumaaran. Paresh Rawal has starred in both versions. The Tamil film got a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video India.

Sudha recently talked about Akshay

Recently Sudha spoke about Akshay in an interview with news agency PTI, “When I approached him with the script, he was immediately intrigued by the story and the character of Vir Jagannath Mhatre. He also had a lot of new ideas and inputs on how to make his character and Sarfira different from the original and more suited to the Hindi market which has made the film richer.”

Kongara said the toughest part of making a film in different languages is to ensure that the essence of the story "remains intact". "Directing the same film in two languages is both a joy and a challenge. The joy comes from being able to present the story to diverse audiences and witnessing how different cultural nuances can bring new dimensions to the narrative...Working with different actors on reinterpretations of the film brings fresh perspectives, personalities and nuances to the characters, which can be equally enriching and refreshing,” the filmmaker added.