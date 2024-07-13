Sarfira box office collection day 1: Here's how much Akshay Kumar film earned on opening day

Sarfira box office collection day 1: Sudha Kongara's Hindi remake of her 2020 National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru, which stars Akshay Kumar in the role played by Suriya in the original, hit theatres on Friday. Clashing with Shankar and Kamal Haasan's vigilante film Indian 2, the film opened at ₹2.40 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. (Also Read – Sarfira movie review: Akshay Kumar soars in his 150th film, an inspirational and moving biopic) Sarfira box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's film earns only ₹ 2.40 crore

Sarfira box office

Sarfira has earned almost as much as Akshay's rescue drama Mission Raniganj did last year on its opening day in India. The Tinu Suresh Desai movie garnered ₹2.80 crore domestically on its first day. Akshay's action spectacle Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has opened at ₹15.65 crore on its opening day in India earlier this year. Also starring Tiger Shroff, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial released on the festival of Eid.

About Sarfira

The trailer of Sarfira showcases Akshay in a role that has captivated audiences, portraying an underdog determined to challenge socio-economic barriers and make flying accessible to all.

Sarfira, set in the world of startups and aviation industry, also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. It's produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment, Akshay's Cape of Good Films, and Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment.

The Hindustan Times review of Sarfira states, “There has been quite some time we saw this vulnerable side of the actor (Akshay) on the big screen. Though Mission Raniganj (again a biopic) and Raksha Bandhan showed him bring that side out, but the way Sarfira presents him looks like a gamechanger. There's rawness, conviction and sincerity in his portrayal and he doesn't let you blink an eye each time he is in the frame. The portions, where he is training at the air force camp, look physically taxing, and at 56, he is acing it like nobody's business.”

After Sarfira, Akshay will be seen in Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Singham Again, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle, Shankara, Hera Pheri 3, and Housefull 4.