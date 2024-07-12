Akshay Kumar says the industry is ‘happy’ when his films don't work: ‘People love seeing it’

Akshay Kumar has weathered both success and failure in his decades-long career. In a candid conversation with Galatta Plus, he revealed that even when his films don’t perform as expected, it's seen as a cause for celebration by some in the industry. (Also Read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding live updates) Akshay Kumar's latest film Sarfira released in theatres this Friday.

‘I’ve seen this…’

When asked by the interviewer if he feels the scrutiny is higher on someone like him because he’s one of the top stars in the country about his films’ results, Akshay agreed. “Yeah, it is there. People love seeing it when three-four-five films don’t work. People (in the industry) love seeing it. I’ve seen it myself. Inka ye picture nahi chala, other people are happy. (His picture didn’t work)”

After clarifying that he means those in the industry when he says people, he added that he believes the key to success is consistency. “I’ve seen this about films not running. I think everybody should just keep on working hard. Films not doing well, doing well is besides the point. My father has taught me that. Lot of people will come and give you advice, you follow your own instinct and go straight. Always be a producer’s man; take his pain when a film doesn’t work,” he said.

Akshay Kumar to miss Ambani wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married on Friday evening. However, the actor will miss the festivities because he tested positive for Covid-19. A source told HT City, “Akshay Kumar had been promoting his latest release Sarfira when he felt unwell, and decided to get tested after being told that some crew members of his promotions team had tested positive for covid.”

They added, “The actor tested positive on Friday morning, and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him. It’s disappointing, but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself.”

Upcoming work

Akshay was recently seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira, which was released this Friday. He has numerous films lined up, including Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Singham Again, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 and Shankara. He’ll debut in Telugu soon with Kannappa.