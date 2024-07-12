Akshay Kumar says he recalled his father's death to shoot emotional scenes in Sarfira: ‘I don’t use glycerine'

Akshay Kumar is busy promoting Sarfira, which releases in theatres today. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor opened up about handling emotional scenes and shared that he goes into his own life experiences to relive the trauma and enact it as naturally as possible. For an emotional scene in Sarfira, Akshay said that he imagined the grief of losing his own father to make is as authentic as possible. (Also read: Sarfira movie review: Akshay Kumar soars in his 150th film, an inspirational and moving biopic) Akshay Kumar in a still from Sarfira.

In the interview, Akshay said, “There are many things in the film which I could relate to. This character lost his father, the trauma he went through… When that scene was happening, to be honest, I went into that kind of trauma, when I lost my father. I don’t use glycerine to cry, I use my own emotions to cry. When you see the film, is I’m really crying because I have gone into that mood.”

He added, “There were times when Sudha would say ‘cut’, and my head was still down, because I was still crying, because it isn’t easy to come out of that emotion. I’ve gone far away. I know in the back of my mind that she’s called cut, but it’s very difficult to bring it back (to reality). I used to request her to take longer shots, because then, I’m staying with the same emotion. You are gone away from that emotion and you have to get back again. It gets very difficult. Sudha was kind enough to put 2-3 cameras.”

Sarfira stars Akshay Kumar as Vir Mhatre, a man who dreams of democratising air travel by launching a low-cost airline. Despite facing hurdles from those within the aviation industry, he is determined to bring about a change at any cost. The film is based on GR Gopinath’s memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey, and the original Tamil adaptation Soorarai Pottru won five National Awards. Sarfira also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal.