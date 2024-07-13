Akshay Kumar calls Garam Masala the toughest film of his career, says there were single take shots for 10 minutes

Akshay Kumar is back in theatres this week with Sarfira. The drama film sees Akshay in an intense role, directed by Sudha Kongara. The actor has also acted in several comedy films, as well as dabbled in the action genre. In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus, when he was asked to name the toughest film of his career, Akshay said it was the 2005 release Garam Masala, directed by Priyadarshan. Check out why he said so. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says he recalled his father's death to shoot emotional scenes in Sarfira: ‘I don’t use glycerine') Akshay Kumar with John Abraham in Garam Masala.

What Akshay said

Akshay began by saying, “Toughest? Honestly, the toughest was Garam Masala! I used to pant while doing it because Priyan [Priyadarshan, the director] Sir used to take long, long shots. It was more like a play. Though it was… I am dating four women at one time, and they are all in that house only. It used to be so much… I found that to be one of the most difficult films to do.”

More details

He added, “Every time, I don't know how I will make you understand this, there is an expression change in each and every sentence… because you are in front of this girl and you are saying this, and suddenly she turns back, and then you look at another girl, and then with her you have to be a different character. Because she expects something else from me. Then she goes and Paresh Rawal comes and he had a different dynamic. So he used to take all of this in one shot. There are many shots which are like 10 minutes long. I would find doing action, or dance easier than these things because this is real concentration- physical as well as mental.”

Garam Masala starred John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Rajpal Yadav. The comedy film revolved around Akshay's character, Makarand ‘Mac’ Deendayal Chatpatiya, who dates several women at the same time. Chaos ensures when his friend, Shyam ‘Sam’ Salgaonkar (Abraham) comes to know about his deeds. The film was released during Diwali in 2005.