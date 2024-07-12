Jyotika recalls having Akshay Kumar ‘poster as a teenager’, Suriya thanks him for choosing Sarfira as his 150th film

Suriya thanks Akshay

Sharing the photo, Suriya captioned it, "Sarfira will always be an important film for all of us! @akshaykumar Sir, Thank you for choosing Sarfira as your 150th film & you’ve made Veer come alive so beautifully @sudha_kongara, you’ve lived this dream for so many years. Happy our film is in theatres now #radikamadan is superb as Rani. @pareshrawalofficial is just brilliant."

Suriya talks about wife Jyotika

"Thank you @ivikramix @rajsekarpandian @2d_entertainment we now have beautiful lifetime memories! @jyotika had Akshay sir’s poster as a teenager & now she’s a proud producer..! Love & Respects to @capt_gr_gopinath. Here’s wishing the cast & crew of our Sarfira a soaring success! @gvprakash #sarfira in cinemas from today," he added.

Jyotika shares a selfie with Akshay in new post

Jyotika, on her Instagram, shared a selfie clicked by Akshay Kumar also featuring her. Both of them smiled as they posed for the camera. She wrote on the photo, "Best wishes @akshaykumar for teh most deserving success and a hear-touching performance."

Akshay reacts to Jyotika's post

She also added, "From a fangirl with a poster of yours in her bedroom to becoming a producer for your special 150tn film...truly a moment etched in time for me." She added the hashtags--Sarfira and Akshay Kumar. Re-sharing the post on his Instagram, he wrote, "Thank you so much @jyotika for such kind words, it means a lot to me. Here's to many more memorable moments ahead."

Akshay thanked Jyotika.

About Sarfira

Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara, released in theatres on Friday. It also features Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas. The film will have a guest appearance by Suriya. It has also been written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi. Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra.

Set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira inspires the common man to dream big and to chase dreams. It is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination and jugaad, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics. Sarfira is the remake of Soorarai Pottru which was headlined by Suriya.