Karthi's birthday wish for his brother Suriya wins hearts: ‘To the man who taught me…’

Tamil actor Suriya turned 49 on July 23 and his brother, actor Karthi, has a special birthday wish for him. Sharing an unseen picture of them two posing for the camera, Karthi also took the time to thank Suriya’s fans for celebrating his birthday. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Suriya: His top 5 quotes about love, marriage, and wife Jyothika) Karthi had special wishes for his brother Suriya on his birthday.

Karthi’s birthday wish for Suriya

Karthi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of him and Suriya twinning in white shirts and lungis. The brothers are all smiles as they pose for the camera together. Sharing it, Karthi wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who taught me that even if u start from zero anything could be learnt and achieved through commitment and hard work.” Acknowledging Suriya’s fans, he added, “Loads and loads of love to the anbana fans who are spreading so much love in the society.”

Fans were happy to see Karthi post a picture of Suriya on his birthday. One fan wrote, “The duo brothers of Kollywood.” Another was happy he acknowledged fans, digging out an old tweet of Karthi doing the same three years ago. “Happy birthday rolex...we r waiting for your madness,” wrote a Suriya fan, referring to his character in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. Numerous fans also left comments, wishing Suriya on his birthday.

Upcoming work

Suriya will soon headline Siva’s Kanguva, which will see him play a dual role. One of the roles sees him in a new look as a ruthless warrior, complete with long dreadlocks, kohl-lined eyes and scars. The film also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. He will also star in Karthik Subbaraj’s next film with Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Karuna Karan and Joju George. Karthik released a teaser for the film on Suriya’s birthday, which saw him look intense as a gangster.

Karthi will soon star in Sardar 2, the sequel of PS Mithran’s 2022 film Sardar. He will also star in Prem Kumar’s Meiyazhagan with Arvind Swamy.