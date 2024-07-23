Suriya 44: Actor looks intense in gangster avatar in new promo from Karthik Subbaraj film. Watch

Suriya turned 49 on July 23. To mark the occasion, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj treated fans to a special video from their film, tentatively titled Suriya 44. The new promo gives a glimpse of gangster Suriya as 'The One' as his army of goons follow him. The upcoming action film also features Pooja Hegde. Also read: Suriya's retro look from his next film with Karthik Subbaraj revealed. Watch Suriya in a new Suriya 44 promo. The actor turned 49 on Tuesday.

Suriya 44's new promo

On Tuesday, Karthik Subbaraj tweeted alongside the promo, "Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl sir. From Team Suriya 44." He added the hashtags 'Happy birthday Suriya and 'HBD The One Suriya'. The clip began with the text 'somewhere in the sea' and was followed by scenes of goons standing on either side of a place called 'Royal Estate'.

It then showed the text, "A love, a laughter, a war... awaits for... The One' as Suriya's silhouette appeared. The one-minute-37-second promo showed Suriya, who had blood smeared on his face, smoking a cigarette and wielding a gun in an outdoor setting with his men around him.

Watch it here:

Reactions to Suriya 44 promo

"Blockbuster loading (fire emojis)", tweeted a fan. Another said, sharing a screenshot of Suriya from the clip, "This one frame >> Vijay, Ajith's whole career. RT if you agree." A fan also wrote, "Wow, biggest Kollywood blockbuster. Can't wait for this film." Many others wished Suriya on his birthday and dropped fire emojis.

The makers of the film, 2D Entertainment, also tweeted the new promo and wrote, “An unveiling maverick, ready to conquer. Join the frenzy for Love Laughter War and beyond! Happy Birthday THE ONE... wishes from team Suriya 44.”

More about the film

In June, the makers of Suriya 44 had released a video to announce the start of filming, sharing a glimpse of Suriya's retro look. In the film, Suriya plays a gangster and Pooja Hegde stars opposite him, while Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George will be seen in key roles. Earlier in July, after shooting for almost a month in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Pooja had shared a post as she wrapped up the first schedule of Suriya 44.