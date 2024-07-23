Fire Song: First track from Suriya film Kanguva released on his birthday. Watch

Fire Song: The first song from Siva’s Suriya-starrer Kanguva has been released. The makers released the number, Fire Song, on Suriya’s birthday, July 23. They also released a lyrical video that shows Suriya with long hair in a rugged look. (Also Read: Suriya 44: Actor looks intense in gangster avatar in new promo from Karthik Subbaraj film. Watch) Fire Song: Suriya in a still from the first song in Kanguva.

Fire Song released

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Fire Song has lyrics penned by Viveka and vocals by VM Mahalingam, Senthil Ganesh, Shenbagaraj and Deepthi Suresh. B Praak and Pavithra Chari sung the Hindi version of the song, while Anurag Kulkarni, Deepthi Suresh sang it in Telugu.

The lyrics talk of the fire within Suriya’s character in the film and the video shows a glimpse of him dancing with his tribesmen. The song feels like an introductory number to one of his characters in the film.

Sharing the number on X (formerly Twitter), Disha Patani wrote, “Through the flames of destiny, let's find our inner tribal instincts. Let's celebrate our Kanguva's birthday with the Fire Song.” A poster was also released by Siva and his team before the song’s release, hinting at the conflict between conservatism and modernity in the film.

Fans react

“Who are all are eagerly waiting to see Suriya Anna (brother) after 2 and a half years,” commented a fan under the video on YouTube, looking forward to seeing him on-screen again after the 2022 films Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Vikram. Another wrote, “SURIYA na + DSP na COMEBACK after SINGAM.”

One fan commented, “Mahalingam voice just firing up.” Another commented, “Wow what a song. Proud to be a Tamilian. No words…” One praised DSP for the “neat beat” while another stated to have “goosebumps”.

About Kanguva

A 50-second teaser of Kanguva was released earlier this year, showing Suriya as a mighty and ruthless warrior. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film, he also sports a tribal look. The teaser shows glimpses of them facing off. Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu also star in the film in key roles.

The official synopsis of the Tamil film reads, “A story that travels 500 years from 1700's to 2023 about a Hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished.” Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green is producing the film. Kanguva will release on October 10.